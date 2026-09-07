Falcons Name Tagovailoa Week One Starter

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that Tua Tagovailoa will be their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (September 13). The 28-year-old quarterback, who signed a one-year deal with the Falcons after being released by the Miami Dolphins in March, emerged as the starter following a competition with Michael Penix Jr.

Penix, who was the No. 8 overall pick in 2024, spent the offseason recovering from a torn ACL and was cleared to practice in late August. Despite his recovery, he was not fully ready for 11-on-11 work, giving Tagovailoa the edge to start the season. Tagovailoa, a former first-round pick of the Dolphins, has had a rollercoaster career, with notable performances but also struggles, including a season with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

According to Bleacher Report, Tagovailoa's signing with Atlanta was seen as an opportunity to revitalize his career. Meanwhile, Penix's potential return to form remains a focus for the Falcons, who invested heavily in the young quarterback.

The Falcons' decision to start Tagovailoa reflects the uncertainty surrounding their quarterback position. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the team has not committed to a long-term plan, with Tagovailoa's contract allowing for a franchise tag after this season if he performs well.

Tagovailoa's recent social media activity also caught attention when a comment from his Instagram account, believed to be from his wife, led to some online trolling. However, The Shadow League clarified that Tagovailoa himself does not actively use social media.