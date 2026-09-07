Falcons' QB Penix Admits He's Not 100 Percent

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has revealed he is not fully recovered from a torn ACL. Speaking today after Tua Tagovailoa was named the Week One starter, Penix expressed his desire to be stronger and completely confident in his knee's stability. The 26-year-old will be inactive when the Falcons visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (September 10), with Cooper Rush serving as Tagovailoa's backup.

Penix, who has undergone multiple surgeries for ACL injuries, continues to focus on his rehabilitation. He has not yet participated in full team drills, which has limited his practice time. Despite this, he remains optimistic about his recovery, stating, "I've got to talk to my doctor to see where he thinks I am and see how he feels about everything. Then we'll go from there" (NFL.com).

The Falcons signed Tagovailoa after his release from the Miami Dolphins, and he will start in the upcoming game. Although Tagovailoa has struggled during training camp, he remains focused on improving. "You’ve got to be where you are right now and learn from what happened in practice," he said (Yahoo Sports).

Penix's injury history has prompted the Falcons to be cautious with his return. The team is prioritizing his long-term health over a rushed comeback. As Penix continues his rehab, the Falcons will monitor his progress closely to determine when he can return to the field.