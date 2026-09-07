Far-Right AfD Party Wins In German State Election

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved a significant victory in the Saxony-Anhalt state election, securing 43.8% of the vote. This marks the first time since World War II that a far-right party is on the brink of gaining power at the state level. Despite this success, the AfD fell three seats short of an absolute majority in the 83-member parliament, with 39 lawmakers, as reported by The Guardian.

The AfD's lead candidate, Ulrich Siegmund, expressed gratitude to Elon Musk for his support, stating he looked forward to "strong and constructive cooperation." The party's success has raised concerns across Europe, with France's Europe Minister, Benjamin Haddad, calling it a "serious moment" for the continent, according to NPR.

Despite its victory, the AfD faces challenges in forming a government, as mainstream parties refuse to cooperate with them. The AfD's anti-immigration stance and pro-Kremlin policies have drawn criticism, with concerns about potential impacts on the German economy and relations with Russia. The party's "remigration" policy, which includes mass deportations, has been particularly controversial.

The election results have sparked reactions from international figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The AfD's rise is seen as a signal of growing nationalism in Germany, with Siegmund declaring the results a "signal for the whole of Germany."