Former Governor Pataki Reveals 9-11 Related Illness

As the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, former New York Governor George Pataki has revealed he suffers from a 9-11 related illness. Pataki, who served as governor from 1995 to 2006, disclosed to the New York Post that he has been diagnosed with restrictive airway disease, a condition linked to his exposure to toxic dust at Ground Zero. He received the diagnosis within the last five years.

Pataki considers himself fortunate compared to many first responders and recovery workers who have developed more severe illnesses after spending months at the World Trade Center site. "I just look at it as I’m one of the lucky ones," Pataki told SILive.com. He emphasized the importance of recognizing those who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero, many of whom have faced serious health challenges.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants and other hazards in the aftermath of the attacks. The federal World Trade Center Health Program currently provides medical monitoring and treatment for over 125,000 responders and survivors suffering from health conditions related to their exposure.

Pataki also commented on the upcoming September 11 remembrance ceremony, urging that it remain free from political disruption. He specifically addressed the potential attendance of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, suggesting that ignoring his presence might be the best course of action. Pataki's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the long-term health effects on those who were at Ground Zero and the need for continued support for affected individuals.