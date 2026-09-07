Fourth American Man Looks To Reach US Open Quarters

Three American men have already secured their spots in the US Open quarterfinals, and now Learner Tien has a chance to join them. Tien, the 14th seed, will face World No. 50 Karen Khachanov in a late-afternoon match on Monday (September 7). If successful, Tien will join Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Alex Michelsen in the quarters, marking a significant achievement for American tennis.

The last time an American man won a Grand Slam was in 2003 when Andy Roddick triumphed at Flushing Meadows. This year, 15 Americans reached the third round, the best showing since 2002, and five men advanced to the fourth round, the most since 1995. Tiafoe, ranked World No. 12, recently defeated Daniil Medvedev to reach his fourth US Open quarterfinal. Shelton, ranked World No. 9, also advanced by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the women's side, fourth-seeded Coco Gauff is set to play against fellow American Iva Jovic inside Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight. Gauff has previously won the US Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025.