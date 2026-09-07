Longtime Bears Fullback Suhey Dead At 68

The Chicago Bears are mourning the loss of Matt Suhey, a key contributor to their 1985 Super Bowl-winning team, who passed away on Sunday (September 6) at the age of 68. Suhey, a fullback, was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft and played ten seasons, notably serving as Hall of Famer Walter Payton's lead blocker.

Suhey's career with the Bears was marked by his dedication and skill. He played a pivotal role in the team's offense, scoring the Bears' first touchdown in their Super Bowl 20 victory over the New England Patriots. His contributions extended beyond blocking, as he accumulated nearly 3,000 rushing yards and 260 receptions for over 2,000 yards, totaling 25 touchdowns during his career.

Suhey's impact on the field was complemented by his strong partnership with Payton, who was known for his versatility and strength. According to PennLive, Suhey's efforts helped define the Bears' offensive strategy during a golden era for the team.