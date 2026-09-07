Man Arrested At Ohio Campaign Event

A man was arrested on Sunday (September 6) at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County, Ohio, after allegedly attempting to push through a crowd towards Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Patrick Havas, was stopped by officers before reaching Acton. According to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Havas was carrying two handguns and brass knuckles, although he did not brandish them.

The incident resulted in two people being knocked to the ground and injured. Acton, who is also a doctor, remained at the scene to assist those who were hurt. Havas was taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

The event has sparked widespread condemnation from both political parties. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed relief that Acton was unharmed and extended his thoughts to the injured individuals. In a statement, the campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy emphasized that violence has no place in politics.

The Ohio Attorney General, Andy Wilson, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also condemned the violence, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and respect in political discourse. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the incident.