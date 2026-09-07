Menendez Brothers Parole Hearing Scheduled For March 2027

The Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik Menendez, have a parole hearing scheduled for March 2027, over a year earlier than expected. The California Board of Parole Hearings granted the earlier date, citing a provision in Proposition Nine, a 2008 law that allows parole hearings to be moved up if there are changes in circumstances or new information suggesting suitability for parole.

Initially sentenced to life without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, the brothers' sentences were reduced in 2025 to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole consideration. This change was due to their ages at the time of the crime—Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18.

The brothers have been incarcerated for nearly three decades, with their case drawing renewed public attention through a Netflix series and social media discussions. They have consistently claimed that the murders were in self-defense due to years of abuse by their father, a claim that has been central to their defense.

Despite their claims, the parole board has previously denied their release, citing disciplinary issues and their conduct before the murders. According to BBC News, Erik was denied parole in a hearing that highlighted his prison behavior, including involvement in violence and illicit cellphone use.

The brothers' next parole hearing will assess their rehabilitation efforts and any new evidence. Their supporters remain hopeful, emphasizing their growth and contributions to prison programs. However, opposition remains, with Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman previously expressing concerns over their release.

The parole board's decision will be subject to review, and California Governor Gavin Newsom will have the final say on whether to grant parole. If denied, the brothers could face another hearing in three years.