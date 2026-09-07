Metalcore Guitarist, Wrestler Collapses After Match

Andrew Williams, known as "The Butcher" in the wrestling world and the founding guitarist of metalcore band Every Time I Die, has died at the age of 48. Williams collapsed after a tag-team wrestling match on Saturday night (September 5) at Mr. Small's Theatre in Millvale, Pennsylvania, northeast of Pittsburgh. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Williams, who was also a professional wrestler with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), was performing with his longtime tag team partner, Jesse "The Blade" Guilmette, when he collapsed. Enjoy Wrestling, the event's promoter, stated that doctors on staff immediately administered CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Williams was a prominent figure in both music and wrestling. He played with Every Time I Die from its formation in 1998 until its breakup in 2022, appearing on all nine of the band’s studio albums, including their final release, "Radical." After the band's disbandment, he joined a new group, Atomic Rule, and was preparing for a tour with Gwar later this year.

In wrestling, Williams began his career in the 2010s and joined AEW in 2019. He remained with the promotion until June 2026. AEW expressed their condolences on Instagram, highlighting his successful transition from music to wrestling and his respect among peers.

Williams' sudden passing has left a void in both the music and wrestling communities. Fans and colleagues mourn the loss of a talented musician and wrestler who was known for his dedication and passion in both fields.