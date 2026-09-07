MLB Division Foes, Playoff Hopefuls Clash Today

On Labor Day (September 7), Major League Baseball fans can look forward to a day packed with crucial matchups as teams vie for playoff positions. The Atlanta Braves, leading the National League East, will face off against the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Phillies currently hold the league's second wild card spot, making this game pivotal for their postseason hopes.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians, clinging to the American League's final playoff spot, will visit the Baltimore Orioles. The Guardians are just one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card race, adding pressure to their performance today.

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox, who are on a four-game winning streak, will host the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox are currently in the second wild card position, six games ahead of the Guardians. Over in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the NL West by 10.5 games, will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Chavez Ravine. The Dodgers aim to extend their four-game winning streak and maintain their strong position for a first-round postseason bye.

With the postseason just weeks away, these games are crucial for teams looking to solidify their playoff standings. According to MLB.com, the wild card series is set to begin on September 29, followed by the division series starting on October 3.