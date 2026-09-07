NTSB On The Scene Of Deadly Plane Crash At MIA

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a tragic plane crash at Miami International Airport (MIA) that occurred on Sunday (September 6). An Amazon cargo plane, a Boeing 767 operated by 21 Air, overshot the runway while landing, killing five people and injuring five others. The aircraft, arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, struck a van carrying a cleaning crew and a Toyota Corolla before sliding 1,500 feet past the paved surface.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy expressed her condolences to the victims' families and emphasized the agency's commitment to uncovering the cause of the crash. Investigators are focusing on whether the plane touched down too late to stop safely. Video footage suggests the plane remained airborne well down the runway before landing. Experts, including aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo, suggest that if the plane landed beyond the typical 3,000-foot touchdown zone, it should have aborted the landing.

The crash scene was described as "utter devastation" by Homendy, who noted the destruction of the van, torn fencing, and a crushed SUV. The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that the crash trapped the pilot, copilot, and some vehicle occupants. The aircraft came to rest near a roadway beside two semitrucks, largely intact despite the fire.

The crash halted flights at MIA, causing significant disruptions. According to KTBS, two of the airport's four runways remained closed on Monday, affecting operations. Over 160 flights were canceled, and more than 300 were delayed.

Amazon stated it would cooperate with the investigation, expressing heartbreak over the loss of life. The NTSB will examine various factors, including the plane's speed, braking, weather conditions, and maintenance history, as reported by CBS42. The investigation will also consider the plane's history of foreign ownership.

The crash has drawn comparisons to a similar incident last year involving a UPS plane in Louisville, Kentucky. The NTSB's findings will be crucial in understanding the factors leading to this tragic event and preventing future occurrences.