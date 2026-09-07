Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Claims AGI Has Arrived

By iHeartRadio

September 7, 2026

TAIWAN-TECHNOLOGY
Photo: I-HWA CHENG / AFP / Getty Images

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, announced on Sunday (September 6) that artificial general intelligence (AGI) has been achieved. Huang stated in an online post that OpenAI's latest ChatGPT model, operating on Nvidia's advanced chips, has reached this significant milestone. AGI refers to AI systems that can perform any intellectual task a human can do.

The new model, GPT-6 Astra, has demonstrated exceptional performance using Nvidia's latest chip boxes, which have expanded from eight to 72 chips per box. Despite Huang's claims, OpenAI has not officially confirmed that its latest model has reached AGI. However, the model's capabilities have sparked discussions in the tech community.

According to AI News Roundup, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested that AGI might be achieved internally by the end of the year. Research Chief Mark Chen stated that the lab is "80% of the way" to AGI, while Greg Brockman indicated that this period might be remembered as the dawn of AGI.

The development of AGI marks a significant step in AI technology, potentially transforming industries and everyday life. Nvidia's advancements in chip technology have played a crucial role in this progress. The company's recent acquisition of Hugging Face for $12.9 billion underscores its commitment to leading in AI innovation.

As the tech industry continues to evolve rapidly, the implications of AGI are being closely monitored. The arrival of AGI could lead to new opportunities and challenges, reshaping the future of technology and society.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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