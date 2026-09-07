Oil Prices Hit 6-Week High Monday

By iHeartRadio

September 7, 2026

Oil Prices Hit Historic High On Weak Dollar
Photo: David McNew / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Oil prices surged to a six-week high on Labor Day (September 7) amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude oil futures reached nearly $98 a barrel, marking the highest level since late July. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) briefly exceeded $93 a barrel. The spike follows a series of strikes exchanged between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend.

The Financial Times reported an attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, which added to the upward pressure on prices. These developments come as the global oil market remains sensitive to geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, the uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran relations has investors closely monitoring the situation. The recent strikes and the attack on Saudi facilities have intensified concerns about potential disruptions in oil supply.

Despite these tensions, Al Jazeera reported that the Middle East is expected to see a rise in oil supply, which could help stabilize prices in the long term. The recent U.S.-Iran accord has facilitated the resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

As the situation develops, market analysts and investors will continue to watch for any further disruptions or resolutions that could impact oil prices.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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