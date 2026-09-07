President Trump Sparks Debate With 'New America' Map Post

President Donald Trump has stirred discussions after sharing a map suggesting that New Mexico be renamed "New America." This post followed a false online claim that he had signed an executive order to change the state's name. Fact-checkers have clarified that this claim originated from a satirical social media account and is not true.

The map post has drawn reactions from lawmakers, including New Mexico Democrats who oppose the idea of changing the state's name. According to Snopes, the claim that federal officials approved a plan to rename New Mexico emerged after President Trump signed a real order on August 27, 2026, to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

The satirical claim was initially shared by the social media account Casper Planet, known for its humorous content. The account described the name change as part of a federal effort to update geographic names across the country. However, KRQE News reported that there is no evidence of any official move to rename New Mexico, and the White House has not confirmed any such plans.

The White House has previously supported other geographic name changes under the Trump administration, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America." Despite the satirical nature of the claim, it has sparked discussions about the impact of misinformation and the importance of verifying sources.