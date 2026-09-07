President Trump Suggests Renaming New Mexico 'New America'

President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with a recent post suggesting that New Mexico be renamed "New America." This proposal followed a false online claim that Trump had signed an executive order to change the state's name. Fact-checkers have confirmed that this claim originated from a satirical social media account and is not true.

The post has drawn reactions from various lawmakers, including New Mexico Democrats who have strongly opposed the idea. They argue that changing the state's name would undermine its cultural and historical significance. The White House, under Trump's administration, has previously supported other geographic name changes, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" and Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

The Trump administration has faced criticism for its geographic renaming efforts. A map posted by the White House on X, which attempted to promote these changes, was widely mocked for its inaccuracies. The map mistakenly placed Washington, D.C., in a fictional location and misidentified several states, leading to public ridicule.

Despite the backlash, President Trump has defended his renaming initiatives, citing a desire to honor American heritage. However, these efforts have not been universally accepted, and many mapmakers and educators continue to use the traditional names.

The renaming proposals have also prompted international reactions. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously suggested renaming North America to "Mexican America" in response to Trump's proposal for the Gulf of Mexico.