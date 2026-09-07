Rams to Minimize Jet Lag for Australia Game

The Los Angeles Rams are implementing a strategic travel plan to minimize jet lag as they head to Australia for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The team will depart from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday night and arrive in Melbourne on Thursday morning, just 24 hours before their game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled for Friday, September 11, at 10:35 a.m. AEST (Thursday, September 10, at 5:35 p.m. PT).

Head Coach Sean McVay has opted for this late arrival strategy, influenced by the Rams' previous success with a similar approach during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last October. According to ESPN, the Rams conducted tests to assess jet lag impacts, concluding that a shorter stay helps maintain players' internal clocks closer to West Coast time.

In contrast, the 49ers arrived in Melbourne a week earlier to adjust to the time difference. Their coach, Kyle Shanahan, has been open about their extended stay, which contrasts with McVay's decision to keep the Rams' travel details under wraps, as reported by Athlon Sports.

This historic game marks the first-ever regular-season NFL match in Australia, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike. The Rams, designated as the home team, and the 49ers will showcase their NFC West rivalry at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity exceeding 100,000. Tickets for the game, available through Ticketmaster Australia, have been in high demand, as noted by Elite Sports Tours.