Rob Reiner Wins Posthumous Emmy For 'The Bear'

By iHeartRadio

September 7, 2026

2025 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 2 – Friday
Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Rob Reiner has posthumously won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in FX's 'The Bear.' The award, presented at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, comes nine months after Reiner's death. He portrayed Albert Schnurr, a business mentor in the show's fourth season, earning recognition over nominees like Michael J. Fox, Brett Goldstein, and Connor Storrie.

Reiner's win marks the first posthumous on-camera Emmy since Raúl Julia's 1995 victory for 'The Burning Season.' It also breaks a record previously held by his father, Carl Reiner, for the longest span between acting Emmy wins. Rob Reiner had not won an Emmy since 1978 for his role in 'All in the Family,' creating a new 48-year gap that surpasses Carl Reiner's 37-year span.

Reiner's career spanned over five decades, with notable works in both acting and directing. He was known for directing films like 'When Harry Met Sally...' and 'This Is Spinal Tap.' Tragically, Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with their murders and is awaiting trial.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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