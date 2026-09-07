Second Person Found Dead At Burning Man

A second death has been reported at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada. The Burning Man Project announced that Craig Mann, a 60-year-old attendee, was found dead in his camp on Saturday afternoon (September 5). The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The festival expressed its condolences, stating, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss." The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has not yet commented on the incident.

This marks the second death at this year's festival, which began on August 30 and is scheduled to conclude on Monday. Earlier in the week, a man in his mid-50s died after experiencing a medical emergency. Despite receiving immediate lifesaving measures and being transported to the onsite emergency care center, he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released as authorities continue to notify his family.

The festival, known for its unique blend of art, music, and community, draws approximately 70,000 attendees annually. However, it has faced challenges in recent years, including adverse weather conditions and ongoing investigations into past incidents.

For more details, visit the [Burning Man Project's official statement](https://journal.burningman.org/2026/09/news/official-announcements/participant-passes-away-at-2026-burning-man-event/).