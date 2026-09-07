Shohei Ohtani To Return For Dodgers Tonight

Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani is set to make his return to the lineup tonight (Monday, September 7) against the Cincinnati Reds. Manager Dave Roberts announced Sunday that the 32-year-old will be back at the top of the order after missing the last four games due to knee and biceps issues. These injuries have kept Ohtani from pitching since July 3 and have recently affected his performance at the plate.

Ohtani, who has been dealing with multiple ailments, has still managed to post impressive numbers this season. According to Bleacher Report, he has a .906 OPS, with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs in 129 games. As a pitcher, Ohtani has an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 85.2 innings.

Despite his absence from the mound, Ohtani remains a crucial part of the Dodgers' lineup as they aim for a World Series three-peat. The Dodgers are currently leading the National League West and are in a strong position to secure a top playoff seed.