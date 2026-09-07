Study: 45% Of Dementia Cases Can Be Prevented Or Delayed

A recent study published in The Lancet reveals that up to 45% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by addressing certain lifestyle factors. Despite aging and genetics being significant risk factors for dementia, experts emphasize that they do not have to determine one's future cognitive health.

The study identifies 14 modifiable risk factors that can significantly impact brain health. These include smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and high LDL cholesterol. Researchers suggest that maintaining a healthy lifestyle—such as reducing salt and sugar intake, eating more vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, and engaging in regular physical activity—can help maintain a healthy heart, which is closely linked to brain health.

According to the study, hearing loss and untreated visual impairments are also significant risk factors. The use of hearing aids and corrective measures for vision can lower the risk of cognitive decline. Additionally, social isolation, depression, and lack of educational attainment are highlighted as factors that can increase dementia risk.

The World Health Organization's updated guidelines align with these findings, emphasizing the importance of a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise. Dr. Kristine Yaffe, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, notes that while not every case of dementia is preventable, there is hope in modifying these factors to reduce risk.

The study underscores the interconnectedness of these risk factors, where managing one can positively affect others. For instance, obesity is linked to hypertension and diabetes, both of which are risk factors for dementia. Addressing these through lifestyle changes can have a broad impact on overall health.