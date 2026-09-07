Twins Activate Joe Ryan From Injured List

By iHeartRadio

September 7, 2026

Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins
Photo: David Berding / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins have activated right-hander Joe Ryan from the injured list, setting him up to start against the Detroit Tigers on Monday (September 7). Ryan, a two-time All-Star, has been sidelined since early August due to a strained left glute muscle. Before returning, he completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul and threw a bullpen session in Chicago, preparing him for his first Major League start in over a month.

Ryan's return comes as the Twins strive to keep their playoff hopes alive, currently sitting 4½ games behind the third American League wild card spot. Despite the team's challenging position, catcher Ryan Jeffers expressed optimism about Ryan's impact, saying, "We know how talented Ryan is. Adding him back when every game feels like it's a super important game, if we can get a couple starts from him going down the stretch, then we like our chances there."

Ryan, who struggled in his last three starts before the injury, is expected to be on a pitch count as he makes his comeback. The Twins have optioned reliever Garrett Acton to Triple-A to make room for Ryan on the roster. As the team faces a critical series against the Tigers, Ryan's performance could be pivotal in their quest to reach the postseason.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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