USS Lincoln Departs Thailand, Heads to San Diego

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, has left Thailand and is now en route to San Diego after a record-breaking deployment. The ship departed Thailand on Sunday (September 6) with approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines on board. The Lincoln's return marks the end of a nine-month deployment, which included a lengthy stint in the Middle East.

The Lincoln's deployment was notable for its duration and the conditions aboard the ship. Reports of poor living conditions, including food and water shortages, broken plumbing, and mental health challenges, emerged during its time at sea. These issues drew attention from both Congress and the public. According to USA TODAY, family members of crew members expressed concerns about the conditions and the extended time away from home.

The USS George Washington has relieved the Lincoln, taking over its duties in the Arabian Sea. The George Washington is part of the U.S. Navy's ongoing efforts to maintain a presence in the Middle East amid military operations against Iran. The Lincoln's departure from Thailand signals the end of its historic deployment, which included a record-setting 264 consecutive days at sea without a port call, according to Legis1.

While in Thailand, the Lincoln docked at Laem Chabang, near Pattaya, a popular destination for U.S. military rest and relaxation. The visit was the first port call for the Lincoln in over eight months. Local authorities in Pattaya took measures to ensure a safe and orderly visit, including a crackdown on illegal activities, as reported by CNN.

The USS Lincoln is expected to arrive in San Diego by late September or early October, skipping a previously planned stop in Guam. Upon its return, the ship is anticipated to relocate to Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, for further operations.