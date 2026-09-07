Wealthy New Jersey School District Faces Lawsuit Over Gender Policy

A lawsuit has been filed against the Chatham School District in New Jersey, one of the state's wealthiest districts, over its policy regarding students' gender identity and name changes. The policy allows guidance counselors to decide if and how much parents should be informed about their child's gender identity, including their use of bathrooms and locker rooms. The lawsuit, filed by Moms for America, Moms for Liberty, and several parents, claims that this policy violates parents' constitutional rights to direct their children's upbringing.

The lawsuit, filed on August 24, is represented by the conservative Thomas More Society. According to Fox News, Thomas More Society attorney Christopher Ferrara argues that parents have a constitutional right to be informed about such significant changes in their children's lives. The plaintiffs also allege that the policy violates the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The Chatham School District's policy, adopted in January 2024, allows students to use their chosen names and pronouns and participate in activities matching their gender identity. The district has defended its policy as being in compliance with New Jersey's 2018 guidance on transgender students. However, as reported by NJ.com, the plaintiffs argue that the policy infringes on parents' rights and could lead to disciplinary actions against students who refuse to use others' chosen names or pronouns.

The lawsuit follows a June school board meeting where Board President Ann Ciccarelli stated that the district was not bound by the Supreme Court's decision in Mirabelli v. Bonta, which addressed similar issues in California. The district's policy also faces criticism for potentially forcing students to share facilities with peers of the opposite sex, which some argue could have significant consequences.

As the legal battle unfolds, the Chatham School District and the Thomas More Society have not yet responded to requests for comment. The case highlights ongoing national debates over parental rights and student privacy in schools.