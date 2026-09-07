Yankees Slugger Takes Next Step In Rehab

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is making progress in his recovery from a broken rib. On Monday (September 7), the 34-year-old will face live pitching for the first time since May. This marks a significant step in his rehabilitation process. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism but stopped short of confirming Judge's return for Tuesday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Judge, who has been sidelined since May 31, has been working diligently to return to the field. According to ESPN, Judge has been cleared for baseball activities, including playing catch and agility drills. His return is crucial for the Yankees, who have struggled offensively in his absence.

The Yankees hope to have Judge back in the lineup by mid-September, as reported by The Sporting News. Boone plans to reintroduce Judge to right field, with occasional designated hitter duties to manage his workload.

Judge's return is vital for the Yankees' postseason aspirations. The team is currently second in the American League East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays. A healthy Judge would bolster an offense that ranks near the bottom in several key categories during his absence.

As Judge continues his rehab, the Yankees remain hopeful for a successful return. Boone noted, "We're also, I feel, still very much in line to be really good at the very end when it matters most."