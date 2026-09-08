Aaron Donald's Status For Rams' Opener Still Unclear

The Los Angeles Rams remain uncertain about the status of defensive tackle Aaron Donald for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday (September 10). After a two-year hiatus, Donald has rejoined the Rams, but his return to the field is still in question as he gradually increases his practice intensity.

Head coach Sean McVay has highlighted a cautious approach, emphasizing that the team is taking Donald's return "a day at a time." The Rams are focused on integrating Donald back into the team's system and assessing his readiness through practice sessions. McVay stated that the decision on whether Donald will play in Australia will depend on how he manages the workload after his time away from the NFL.

McVay noted, "I'm not going to talk about any sort of plans, it's going to be a day at a time for us." He added that while the team is thrilled to have Donald back, they will prioritize his health and readiness over rushing him into a game.

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has been working closely with the Rams' medical and rehabilitation staff to ensure a smooth transition back to the field. The Rams are hopeful that his presence will strengthen their defense as they aim for another successful season.