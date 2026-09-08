All The Special Guests Who Joined JAY-Z At His London Shows
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2026
JAŸ-Z had the entire world locked in as he hit the stage in London for his first pair of solo shows in the U.K. in over a decade.
The seasoned MC brought his "JAŸ-Z 30 Tour" to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 3 and 4, where he continued celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of his sixth album, The Blueprint. The first night kicked off with a rare appearance by Idris Elba, who delivered the intro to Hov's 2007 soundtrack for American Gangster. From there, JAŸ-Z performed a slew of hits from his extensive catalog and brought out more friends to share the stage with him.
Idris Alba opens up the JAY-Z London Show with the Intro from American Gangster!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ybpiJK4OIb— 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 4, 2026
The first half of the show was full of nostalgic hits from Reasonable Doubt to his 2013 LP, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. Soon after performing "Song Cry," Hov served up one of his more recent hits, "GOD DID," with his friend DJ Khaled. The song, which is the title track of Khaled's 2022 album, was nominated for several Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance. Soon after Khaled left the stage, more special guests arrived.
JAŸ-Z called on British rapper Giggs to join him on stage. Hov watched as the London native performed his breakthrough hit "Talkin the Hardest." Toward the end of the track, Giggs told JAY to hop on the beat. Hov did it while performing his verse from "Welcome To The Jungle" off Watch The Throne.
This was the moment Giggs told Jay Z to hop on the Talking the Hardest beat and we got Welcome to the Jungle.— Lawrence (@iKillCuriosity) September 4, 2026
The artistry. pic.twitter.com/kaEW1ODQ7P
After serving up his "9/11 Freestyle," JAŸ-Z brought out two more surprise guests, Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The Fugees took over Hov's set to deliver their timeless classics, "Ready Or Not," "Fu-Gee-La," and "Killing Me Softly." JAŸ-Z and the Fugees go way back to the beginning of his career. Hov opened for Wyclef, Hill, and Pras during the group's European tour in 1996. Now, 30 years later, the group returned to join him onstage for his rare show.
Another special guest was in the building for JAŸ-Z's show, but she did not join him onstage. Hov's wife, Beyoncé, was in the crowd enjoying the concert on the night of her birthday. Although she didn't perform, JAY made sure to shout her out and led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to her.
Jay-Z brought out the Fugees, (Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean), to perform ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ at his concert tonight in London. pic.twitter.com/lDqa2OveP0— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2026
Jay-Z had the crowd sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé at his concert tonight in London. pic.twitter.com/RejruFG0wN— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2026
The second night of JAŸ-Z was also full of surprises. Midway through the show, Hov stunned the crowd by bringing out British singer Sampha to hold down the hook on "No Church In The Wild." Even though he experienced microphone issues, the fans could still see and feel his energy while Sampha was onstage.
JAŸ-Z continued to belt out more classics for the crowd, but he felt compelled to show more love to London's iconic music scene. Before he closed out the concert, JAY invited U.K. rapper Dave to perform his smash hit "Raindance." Of course, other celebrities like Yo Gotti, Madonna, Central Cee, Tinie Tempah, Little Simz, and more were spotted in the crowd on both nights.
Check out more scenes from JAŸ-Z's shows in London below.
Night 1, London = HISTORY.— Forresterbird (@forresterbird) September 5, 2026
JAY-Z took over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Night 1 of 2 of his sold-out JAY-Z 30 celebration — 30 years since Reasonable Doubt. ￼
Brought out Sir Idris Elba for the American Gangster intro, plus Giggs, DJ Khaled, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean for a… pic.twitter.com/bwCHcCQ0zE
JAY-Z JUST BROUGHT OUT DAVE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wQhU0ZGYoh— UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) September 5, 2026
JAY-Z brings out Sampha to sing the chorus on “No Church In The Wild” 😭🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2cdp1xo3J— 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 5, 2026