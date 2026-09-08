After serving up his "9/11 Freestyle," JAŸ-Z brought out two more surprise guests, Wyclef Jean and Ms. Lauryn Hill. The Fugees took over Hov's set to deliver their timeless classics, "Ready Or Not," "Fu-Gee-La," and "Killing Me Softly." JAŸ-Z and the Fugees go way back to the beginning of his career. Hov opened for Wyclef, Hill, and Pras during the group's European tour in 1996. Now, 30 years later, the group returned to join him onstage for his rare show.



Another special guest was in the building for JAŸ-Z's show, but she did not join him onstage. Hov's wife, Beyoncé, was in the crowd enjoying the concert on the night of her birthday. Although she didn't perform, JAY made sure to shout her out and led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to her.