Alt Rockers To Perform During NFL Munich Halftime

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

The 2026 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The NFL has announced that two-time Grammy-winning alt rock band Cage The Elephant will headline the halftime show during the New England Patriots-Detroit Lions game on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in Munich, Germany. This performance is part of the NFL International Series, which includes a record seven American Express-staged halftime shows this season.

The game will be held at the FC Bayern Munich Arena, marking the sixth regular-season NFL game to be hosted in Germany. The NFL's international expansion continues with games scheduled across four continents, including locations like Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, and Mexico City. According to Patriots.com, the Munich game is part of a broader effort to bring the NFL experience to a global audience.

With Cage The Elephant's energetic performance, fans attending the Munich game can expect an exciting halftime show as part of the NFL's commitment to providing world-class entertainment at its international games.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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