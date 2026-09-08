American Men, Women Play US Open Quarters

At the US Open today, at least one American man and woman will secure a spot in the semifinals. In the men's bracket, Frances Tiafoe, seeded eleventh, faces unseeded Alex Michelson this afternoon. Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Ben Shelton aims to upset second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz.

In the women's bracket, third-seeded Jessica Pegula will compete against 26-seed Emma Navarro. Pegula recently advanced by defeating Leylah Fernandez in a challenging three-set match. Her victory was marked by a strong comeback after struggling in the first set, as reported by Bleacher Report.

In the men's competition, Tiafoe showcased a dominant performance in his previous match, winning in straight sets against Valentin Vacherot. His consistency and strong first serve were key factors in his victory.

Today's matches are crucial as they determine who will advance to the semifinals, ensuring American representation in both the men's and women's brackets. The matches will be broadcast on ESPN, with live coverage available on ESPN Unlimited.