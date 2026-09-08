Americans Spend $100 Billion More On Fuel Amid Iran Conflict

Americans have spent an additional $100.9 billion on fuel since the onset of the Iran war, according to Brown University's Iran War Energy Cost tracker. The conflict, which began on February 28, has significantly impacted fuel prices, leading to an increase of over $770 per household. Of the total, more than $55 billion has been spent on gasoline, while diesel accounts for just over $45 billion.

The rise in fuel costs comes as tensions in the Middle East escalate, with Goldman Sachs warning that the price of a barrel of oil could exceed $120. This surge in prices is attributed to the ongoing conflict and its effects on global oil supply chains.

The increased expenditure on fuel reflects the broader economic impact of the Iran war on American households. The conflict has disrupted oil supplies, leading to higher prices at the pump. As tensions continue, the financial burden on consumers is expected to persist.

The situation highlights the vulnerability of global energy markets to geopolitical conflicts. As the conflict unfolds, further fluctuations in fuel prices are anticipated, affecting both consumers and industries reliant on oil and gas.