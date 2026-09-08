Bears WR Odunze Nursing Foot Injury

The Chicago Bears are closely monitoring wide receiver Rome Odunze as they prepare for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday (September 13). Head coach Ben Johnson announced today that Odunze is considered "day-to-day" with a foot injury. The 24-year-old sustained the injury last week during a practice session, but it is not related to a previous foot injury that sidelined him last season.

Odunze's absence from Monday's practice has raised concerns about his availability for the upcoming game. According to Yahoo Sports, he missed practice due to a right leg injury, which first became apparent during the Bears' final preseason practice on Thursday, September 3. Initial reports from The Athletic's Dan Wiederer suggested that the injury was not serious, but his continued absence is causing concern.

The Bears' first official injury report, expected on Wednesday, should provide more clarity on Odunze's status for Week 1. Despite the uncertainty, head coach Ben Johnson remains optimistic about Odunze's recovery, describing him as "Mr. Consistency" and emphasizing his importance to the team's offense.

Chicago's depth chart includes promising talents like Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, and Zavion Thomas, who could step up if Odunze is unable to play. Additionally, tight ends Colston Loveland and veteran Cole Kmet are expected to play significant roles in the passing game.