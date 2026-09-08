California Lawmakers Approve Non-Ultraprocessed Certified Seal

California lawmakers have approved Assembly Bill 2244, which introduces a "Non-Ultraprocessed Certified" seal to help consumers identify healthier food options. This seal, modeled after the "USDA Organic" label, aims to provide a simple and trustworthy way for shoppers to spot products that are not ultra-processed. The bill, authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D - Encino), passed unanimously in both the State Senate and Assembly.

The legislation requires grocery stores in California to display products bearing the new seal prominently. The California Department of Public Health will oversee the certification program, allowing food manufacturers to apply for authorization to use the seal. Gabriel emphasized the bipartisan effort behind the bill, stating, "Republicans and Democrats in California are joining forces to empower consumers to avoid harmful ultra-processed foods."

The bill has garnered support from various organizations, including the Environmental Working Group, the California Medical Association, and the American Heart Association. Assemblymember Gabriel has previously authored legislation like the Real Food, Healthy Kids Act, which defined ultra-processed foods and began removing them from schools.

AB 2244 now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom's decision, as he has until September 30 to sign or veto the bill. If signed, the bill will continue California's efforts to lead the nation in food safety and consumer transparency.