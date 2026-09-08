Celeste Rivas Hernandez Family Calls For Death Penalty Ahead Of D4vd Trial

“But that’s not in our hands, but rather in God’s, and the California justice system," they concluded.



It's been exactly one year since the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found inside the front trunk of a Tesla that's registered to D4vd. Following a thorough investigation, the singer, born David Anthony Burke, was arrested and charged with murdering the 14-year-old girl, among other disturbing crimes, including mutilating a body and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. The first-degree murder charge with special circumstances makes him eligible for the death penalty.



The girl's family members left in disgust after photos of her mutilated body were shown in the courtroom during the preliminary hearings last month. Prosecutors argued that Burke invited Celeste to his home in the Hollywood Hills area earlier this year, where he allegedly stabbed her. He allegedly dumped her personal items in a remote location in Santa Barbara and dismembered her body using chainsaws inside his home.



They told the court that Burke plotted to kill the teen, who reportedly got pregnant by the singer and had an abortion, after she threatened to make their sexual relationship public just days before his album dropped in April.



Burke has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A public defender recently took over his case after his previous legal team withdrew. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is still considering whether to pursue the death penalty or a life sentence if he's convicted.

