Chiefs' Mahomes "Most Likely" Starting Week One

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is gearing up for a remarkable return to the field. Head coach Andy Reid announced today that the 30-year-old will "most likely" start in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14. Mahomes, who did not play during the preseason, has been a full participant in practice just nine months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL.

While Mahomes' return is promising, the Chiefs face uncertainty with their left tackle, Josh Simmons. Simmons is dealing with a lingering back injury, and his status for the opener remains unclear. According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, Simmons' injury, initially considered minor, has persisted, casting doubt on his availability. If Simmons cannot play, undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson is expected to step in.

The Chiefs have bolstered their offensive line by acquiring players like Joshua Ezeudu and Diego Pounds to provide depth. However, the absence of Simmons could pose challenges, especially against a formidable Broncos defense that led the NFL in sacks last season. Denver's pass rush, spearheaded by Nik Bonitto, is a significant threat, particularly with Mahomes returning from a major injury.

Despite concerns, the Chiefs are preparing for Mahomes to be at his best. Broncos head coach Sean Payton stated that Denver is readying for a fully capable Mahomes, not underestimating his abilities post-injury. As the AFC West rivals prepare to face off on "Monday Night Football," the Chiefs will be closely monitoring Simmons' progress in practice this week to determine their starting lineup.