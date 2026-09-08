Chinese Hackers Use AI On Stolen Networks To Speed Up Attacks

Chinese hacker groups are now using artificial intelligence (AI) agents on compromised networks to automate cyberattacks and avoid detection, according to Google’s latest Threat Intelligence Group report. The report highlights a significant shift by both state-backed intelligence agencies and cybercrime gangs from basic AI prompts to advanced AI agents capable of running entire hacking campaigns with little human intervention.

Google’s findings show that these AI-powered attacks allow hackers to reduce the time needed for cyber operations, with some campaigns taking less than six hours from start to finish. As noted by security researchers at Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, Chinese-speaking threat actors have begun deploying AI agent frameworks that can autonomously perform reconnaissance and attempt to exploit multiple vulnerabilities. While some recent campaigns still required human involvement to complete data theft, the use of AI agents dramatically narrows the window for defenders to respond and increases the risk of large-scale breaches.

The trend is not limited to espionage. U.S. critical infrastructure operators are already seeing signs of AI-assisted hacking, including faster exploitation of newly discovered software flaws and the use of automated phishing tools. The bulletin warns that over the next six to nine months, attackers will increasingly experiment with autonomous AI agents for both reconnaissance and exploitation, making rapid vulnerability remediation and strong authentication even more essential.

Cybersecurity expert Kevin Mandia, who famously exposed Chinese military hacking operations, warned in a recent interview on the Shawn Ryan Show that AI will further democratize hacking, making sophisticated attacks possible for smaller criminal groups and less-skilled actors. Mandia explained that AI now enables “hacking 24–7 with total recall,” compressing what once took days into minutes and allowing hackers to simultaneously launch thousands of attack vectors.

As AI becomes central to both offensive and defensive cyber operations, defenders must adapt quickly. Experts urge organizations to patch known-exploited vulnerabilities immediately, enforce multi-factor authentication, and ensure that any AI-generated code is thoroughly reviewed by humans before deployment.

Looking forward, Google’s report and outside analysts expect the pace and scale of AI-driven attacks to accelerate, pushing both the public and private sectors to update security strategies and invest in automated cyber defenses. For now, as researchers warn, the advantage may lie with attackers, but advances in AI-powered defense tools could help tip the balance in the coming years.