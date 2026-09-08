Corey Lewandowski Allegedly Sought Profit From Qatar, UAE

A recent report from the *Wall Street Journal* alleges that Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, attempted to sell government services for personal gain. The report claims that Lewandowski, acting as a "shadow secretary" at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), approached officials from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with offers to assist them with visa issues and other matters under the DHS's jurisdiction.

Lewandowski's alleged motive was financial enrichment. However, both Qatari and UAE officials reportedly rejected his proposals. The DHS's internal watchdog is currently investigating these claims to determine the validity of the alleged enrichment scheme.

The report raises questions about the potential misuse of government positions for personal profit. Lewandowski's actions, if proven true, could have significant implications for his reputation and any future political endeavors. The investigation is ongoing, and further developments are expected as more information becomes available.