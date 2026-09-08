Cowboys' Tyler Smith Out With Thumb Injury

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys face a significant setback as they prepare for Week One of the NFL season. The team has placed Tyler Smith, their Pro Bowl left guard, on injured reserve due to a torn thumb ligament. This injury will sideline Smith for the first four games of the season, making him eligible to return on Sunday, October 8, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith, who has been a key figure in the Cowboys' offensive line, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years. His absence will be felt as the Cowboys look to start their season strong. According to Bleacher Report, injuries like Smith's can raise questions about a team's depth and readiness as the season begins.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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