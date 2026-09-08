Don Toliver Brings Out Cardi B, Busta Rhymes & More For Tour Finale In NYC

By Tony M. Centeno

September 8, 2026

Cardi B, Don Toliver & Busta Rhymes
Photo: Getty Images

Don Toliver closed out the American leg of his world tour alongside a few superstars.

On Sunday, September 6, the Houston native trekked to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the final night of his "Octane World Tour" in the United States. Toliver started the first act with "E85" and "Secondhand" before inviting Teezo Touchdown to perform their song "All The Signs" for the first time live. Teezo also performed their first collaboration, "Luckily I'm Having," before he debuted his new unreleased song, "Honeymoon Night." The Texas singer wasn't the only surprise guest of the night.

To kick off Act II, Toliver called on Cash Cobain to join him onstage. The two performed their hit "ATTITUDE" from his previous album Hardstone Psycho. Cash kept the party going by performing his other hit "Fisherrr" before leaving the stage. Later on, Toliver invited Nigerian artist Victony to perform "Soweto" and "Slick" for the fans.

Don Toliver had a lot of star power left for the end of his show. He continued with a special performance from Slick Rick, who delivered "Children's Story" and "Landlord" from his recent album Victory. Immediately afterward, Busta Rhymes popped out to perform "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" and his iconic verse from Chris Brown's "Look At Me Now." Sexyy Red also shocked the fans by delivering her hits "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" and "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)."

The final surprise of the night was Cardi B. The Bronx native appeared in an all-white catsuit covered by an oversized fur coat. She hit the stage with Don as she performed her latest single "AH HA," followed by "ErrTime."

Check out more clips from Don Toliver's final tour stop in the U.S. below.

Cardi BDon ToliverBusta Rhymes
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