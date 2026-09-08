Don Toliver Brings Out Cardi B, Busta Rhymes & More For Tour Finale In NYC
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2026
Don Toliver closed out the American leg of his world tour alongside a few superstars.
On Sunday, September 6, the Houston native trekked to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the final night of his "Octane World Tour" in the United States. Toliver started the first act with "E85" and "Secondhand" before inviting Teezo Touchdown to perform their song "All The Signs" for the first time live. Teezo also performed their first collaboration, "Luckily I'm Having," before he debuted his new unreleased song, "Honeymoon Night." The Texas singer wasn't the only surprise guest of the night.
Teezo Touchdown performs new song “Honeymoon Night at Don Toliver’s “Nitrous” Tour In Brooklyn‼️🟨 pic.twitter.com/oeC1KsvBx7— Keeping up with Teezo 🟨‼️ (@Keepupwithteezo) September 7, 2026
To kick off Act II, Toliver called on Cash Cobain to join him onstage. The two performed their hit "ATTITUDE" from his previous album Hardstone Psycho. Cash kept the party going by performing his other hit "Fisherrr" before leaving the stage. Later on, Toliver invited Nigerian artist Victony to perform "Soweto" and "Slick" for the fans.
Don Toliver had a lot of star power left for the end of his show. He continued with a special performance from Slick Rick, who delivered "Children's Story" and "Landlord" from his recent album Victory. Immediately afterward, Busta Rhymes popped out to perform "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" and his iconic verse from Chris Brown's "Look At Me Now." Sexyy Red also shocked the fans by delivering her hits "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" and "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)."
The final surprise of the night was Cardi B. The Bronx native appeared in an all-white catsuit covered by an oversized fur coat. She hit the stage with Don as she performed her latest single "AH HA," followed by "ErrTime."
Check out more clips from Don Toliver's final tour stop in the U.S. below.
Cardi B was on stage looking left and right for Don Toliver to back her up on his verse, meanwhile Don was somewhere enjoying his blunt and completely forgot he was supposed to perform 😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/lbI0CfKGpP— PHOENIX 30BG (@30bgphoenixx) September 8, 2026
🔴| BUSTA RHYMES PULLED UP!— Peak Stan (@PeakStan1) September 7, 2026
Busta Rhymes joined Don Toliver on stage during the Octane World Tour finale at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on September 6, 2026. 🇺🇸
The New York legend brought that classic energy to the stage!🎤#BustaRhymes #DonToliver #OctaneWorldTour #Brooklyn https://t.co/gBMdHzQJuK pic.twitter.com/yS8ER8Dqtd
don toliver & sexyy red OCTANE TOUR barclays center 9/6/2026 pic.twitter.com/LeU0N94w31— anka (@ankamiumiu) September 7, 2026
🚨 Don Toliver brought Victony out last night at his Brooklyn concert to perform "Soweto remix" & "Slick" 👏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/jbufAtl3cO— 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) September 7, 2026