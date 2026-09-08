Don Toliver Brings Out Cardi B, Busta Rhymes & More For Tour Finale In NYC

To kick off Act II, Toliver called on Cash Cobain to join him onstage. The two performed their hit "ATTITUDE" from his previous album Hardstone Psycho. Cash kept the party going by performing his other hit "Fisherrr" before leaving the stage. Later on, Toliver invited Nigerian artist Victony to perform "Soweto" and "Slick" for the fans.



Don Toliver had a lot of star power left for the end of his show. He continued with a special performance from Slick Rick, who delivered "Children's Story" and "Landlord" from his recent album Victory. Immediately afterward, Busta Rhymes popped out to perform "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" and his iconic verse from Chris Brown's "Look At Me Now." Sexyy Red also shocked the fans by delivering her hits "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" and "Looking For The Hoes (Ain't My Fault)."



The final surprise of the night was Cardi B. The Bronx native appeared in an all-white catsuit covered by an oversized fur coat. She hit the stage with Don as she performed her latest single "AH HA," followed by "ErrTime."



Check out more clips from Don Toliver's final tour stop in the U.S. below.