Ex-PSU Coach Seeks Appeal In Federal Court

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is seeking a new trial by appealing to federal court. On Tuesday (September 8), Sandusky withdrew a claim involving a victim's recantation in a hearing before Special-Presiding Judge Maureen Skerda. Sandusky, now 82, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence after being convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys.

Sandusky's legal team, led by attorney Jerry Russo, advised him to withdraw the recantation claim to pursue federal relief. This move effectively prevents him from using the claim again if the federal appeal fails. Sandusky expressed his frustration with Pennsylvania courts, stating he has lost hope after multiple failed attempts to overturn his conviction.

Sandusky's appeal comes after accuser Ryan Rittmeyer, known as Victim 10, signed an affidavit recanting his testimony from the 2012 trial. Rittmeyer claimed that his initial testimony was influenced by prosecutors and that he had no "clear or certain" memory of the abuse. Despite withdrawing the recantation claim, Sandusky hopes to have his case reviewed on federal constitutional grounds.

Federal relief allows state prisoners to challenge their confinement, but they must exhaust state court remedies first. Sandusky's legal team aims to present all issues collectively in federal court, believing they will receive a fairer hearing. Sandusky stated, "I am innocent. I intend to be alive when the truth is heard."

The case has been controversial, with Penn State paying over $109 million in settlements related to Sandusky's abuse allegations. Despite the legal battles, Sandusky remains determined to clear his name, emphasizing the urgency due to his age.