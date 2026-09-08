Ex-UFC Fighter Sanchez Back In Jail

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has been arrested in New Mexico, facing charges of driving while impaired and violating probation. Sanchez, 44, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation earlier this year after firing a gun into the air from a vehicle in Albuquerque. As part of his probation, he was required to avoid alcohol.

Sanchez's initial arrest occurred in July 2025, when he was charged with firing a gun from inside a Jeep while passing a motor vehicle accident. He pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge and was given probation instead of prison time, despite prosecutors pushing for a two-year sentence. Sanchez admitted his mistake, saying, "People do make mistakes... I made a bad mistake," as reported by ESPN.

Sanchez, known for winning the first season of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' rose to fame in the UFC in 2004 and fought for a championship in 2009. He was released from the UFC in 2020 but continued to compete in other fighting promotions. His recent arrest highlights ongoing struggles with substance abuse, as noted by his representative, Ricky Kottenstette, who mentioned Sanchez's past rehabilitation efforts.

Sanchez's legal troubles may not end here, as violating probation could lead to further consequences. The former fighter's case underscores the challenges some athletes face post-retirement, dealing with personal issues and the pressures of public life.