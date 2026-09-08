Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookies for 2027 Season

The Girl Scouts of the USA announced two new additions to their cookie lineup for the 2027 season, introducing a treat for dogs and an allergy-friendly option for humans. The new cookies, Patch Pals and Sparkables, will be available online starting January 12, 2027.

Patch Pals, developed in collaboration with BARK, a company focused on dog products, are soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored cookies designed specifically for dogs. Each cookie features one of four "patch" designs that represent classic Girl Scout experiences, celebrating the bond between people and their pets.

For those with food allergies, the Girl Scouts have introduced Sparkables, an oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and sprinkles. Created with Partake, a brand known for its allergy-friendly products, Sparkables are free from the nine major food allergens, including peanuts, eggs, and milk. This new cookie aims to provide a more inclusive option for families during cookie season.

According to CBS 8, the Girl Scouts are expanding their cookie lineup to meet the diverse needs of their communities. The new cookies will be available exclusively online for direct shipping, alongside traditional favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs nationally from January through April, with specific start dates varying by region. As stated by the Girl Scouts of the USA, these new offerings provide "new ways for more girls, families, and beloved pets" to participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, while maintaining the tradition's special charm.