Half Of MIA's Runways Closed After Deadly Amazon Plane Crash

The aftermath of Sunday's (September 6) deadly crash of an Amazon cargo plane continues to impact Miami International Airport. The Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air for Amazon, overran the runway while landing, striking multiple vehicles and catching fire. The crash resulted in the deaths of five people, all passengers in vehicles on the ground, and left five others injured.

The plane, arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was traveling at nearly 130 mph when it left the runway, according to data from Flightradar24. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the incident, examining factors such as mechanical failure, weather conditions, and flight crew performance. The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered.

The crash led to significant disruptions at the airport, with nearly 600 flights canceled or delayed on Sunday. Two of the airport's four runways remain closed, and Miami International Airport advises travelers to check with their airlines for updates.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded swiftly, with over 200 firefighters on the scene to manage the fire and fuel leak. The airport lacks an Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS), which might have prevented the plane from overrunning the runway.

Amazon expressed its condolences, stating, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss." The NTSB plans to provide further updates on the investigation.