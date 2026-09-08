Heroic Crossing Guard Hailed For Shielding Family From Speeding Car

A Las Vegas crossing guard is being recognized for his heroism after stepping in front of a speeding car to protect a mother and her two children near Pinecrest Academy St. Rose. The incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday (August 26), when Kae’la Leon Guerrero was walking her five-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son across a crosswalk in a school zone.

According to dashcam footage shared by Jake Garcia with KVVU, crossing guard Richard Jones quickly moved between the family and a vehicle that was speeding toward them. The car, which Jones estimated was traveling around 35 mph in a 15 mph school zone, came to a stop less than 10 feet from the family.

Jones told the news station, "Honestly, I just try to do the job the best way I can."

Guerrero described the harrowing moment, saying, "If that cross guard didn’t jump in front of that car, something bad would have definitely happened." She added that her children were shaken by the experience, and she continues to comfort them.

The driver of the car left the scene after the close call.

In recognition of Jones’s brave actions, Guerrero’s son gifted him a care package with restaurant gift certificates, a handwritten thank-you note, and a neck fan.

Footage of the incident has circulated widely, prompting calls from local families for drivers to slow down and pay closer attention in school zones. Guerrero hopes the incident serves as a reminder for motorists to obey posted speed limits and avoid distractions.

Local authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, as the driver who nearly struck the family has not yet been identified.