Hurricane Lowell Brings Heavy Rain And Winds To Hawaii

Hurricane Lowell, a powerful Category 2 storm, is impacting Hawaii with heavy rain, strong waves, and damaging winds. As of Monday (September 7), the storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour as it passes west of the island of Niihau. A hurricane warning is currently in effect for all of Kauai County, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has closed schools and government offices on Kauai and Niihau to keep residents safe. In a news release, he urged people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official emergency instructions. Governor Green also advised residents to stay away from shorelines and prepare for power outages. According to WSPA 7NEWS, the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to weaken but remain a hurricane as it makes its closest approach to the islands.

The storm is forecast to bring up to 16 inches of rain to some areas, with isolated totals of 10 inches expected in Oahu and Maui. The Big Island could see up to 12 inches of rain. The National Weather Service in Honolulu warns of potential flash floods and mudslides, especially on steep slopes. FOX Weather reports that the storm's path is expected to bring life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf to the islands.

Hurricane Lowell's impact comes just a month after Tropical Storm Lala caused landslides and power outages across Hawaii. Residents are advised to review hurricane safety plans and prepare emergency kits. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends having multiple ways to receive emergency warnings, such as weather radios and trusted weather apps.