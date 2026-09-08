Iowa Band Member Taken Off Life Support

The family of Derek Phillips, a University of Iowa marching band member, is saying its goodbyes after he was taken off life support today due to heat-related injuries. Phillips, a third-year horn player, collapsed just before halftime during Saturday's Iowa-Northern Illinois football game as temperatures soared into the mid-90s. The severe heat led to cardiac arrest and significant brain damage, as reported by the family on social media.

Despite the efforts of the intensive care unit team at the University of Iowa Hospital, the damage was too severe, leading to the difficult decision to remove life support. The game-time temperature was recorded as the fourth-hottest in Iowa's history, with heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees. In response to the extreme heat, the University of Iowa canceled halftime performances to prioritize the health and safety of students and fans.

The Hawkeye Marching Band had already adjusted their attire, opting for shorts and T-shirts instead of traditional wool uniforms. Additionally, the university had issued alerts allowing fans to bring water bottles and wear light colors to mitigate the heat's effects. The university expressed its heartbreak over the situation, emphasizing the profound impact Phillips had on those around him.

Phillips' family described him as a "phenomenal musician" who brought "light, humor, and kindness" into the world. He had recently toured with a drum and bugle corps over the summer. The University of Iowa community continues to support Phillips' family during this difficult time.