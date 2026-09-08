John Legend Announces Release Date For Upcoming Pharrell-Produced Album

“When Pharrell called me, I thought, let’s do this,” Legend added. “A lot of people would have imagined we’d done something like this already, but we hadn’t. It felt past due.”



Ahead of the album's release next month, John Legend also shared its first single, "Daylight." The uplifting, Afrobeats-inspired track will have fans rushing to the dance floor early in the morning. "Daylight" is one of 16 songs that appear on the album. Pharrell lends his vocals to six tracks on the project, along with Pusha T and Malice, who hopped on "Bodies On The Floor."



“There are plenty of artists who get to a point in their career where they don’t make anything new. We can just play the hits; we can stay in our comfort zone,” Legend said. “But I believe it’s important to keep the mindset that I have to continue to prove myself. I wanted this album to have that sense of urgency — to feel like something that needed to be made and is fully worthy of my audience’s attention.”



Muse is scheduled to arrive on October 23 via Republic Records. Listen to "Daylight" and see the entire tracklist below.