Justin Bieber Reveals Which Song Is His Go-To Pick For Karaoke

When it comes to karaoke, Justin Bieber is sticking with what he knows.

In a story for the debut cover of W Magazine's offshoot WYouth, which he appears on alongside wife Hailey Bieber, the "Daisies" singer revealed his go-to karaoke song is one that will be familiar with die-hard Beliebers, per People.

Bieber shared that, when he steps onto the stage for karaoke night, he tends to stick with Chris Brown's 2007 "With You," a tried-and-true classic for the 32-year-old musician as the track is one he sang very early on when he shared covers on YouTube when he was young.

According to People, Bieber shared the cover to the video platform in February 2008 when he was 13 years old, more than a year before his debut single "One Time" dropped in May 2009. The video has since racked up 65 million views and got a second wind earlier this year when he sang along with the video during his YouTube-heavy Coachella headlining set in April 2026.

While the "Yummy" singer may be the professional musician in the family, his wife Hailey has her own musical priorities for karaoke. In the joint interview, the Rhode founder revealed that her own go-to track is Queen's classic hit "Bohemian Rhapsody."