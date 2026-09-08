Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Weight Loss After Dad Ozzy’s Death: 'Didn’t Recognize Myself'

By Will Mendelson

September 8, 2026

Clive Davis and the Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman - Arrivals
Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne got candid about how grief following her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death affected her physically.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, the reality star-turned-musician revealed she didn’t realize how much weight she had lost until seeing a photo of herself during a fitting for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“I looked like the f---ing Crypt Keeper,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t know I looked like this. I couldn’t see what other people saw because I was in so much pain. I just saw a broken person.”

The musician attended the Grammys to support her mother, Sharon Osbourne, and honor Ozzy, who died in July 2025 at age 76. She admitted she “wasn’t very well” at the time and questioned whether she should have attended.

“You’re filled with so much pain that the feeling of hunger can’t even pop up,” she admitted.

According to the outlet, Kelly is now planning a three-part documentary series about her experience with mourning.

“The person I was before my dad died is dead,” she said. “That person doesn’t exist anymore.”

Kelly OsbourneOzzy Osbourne
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