Lil Baby, Yung Miami, Kodak Black & More Perform At ‘Fall Fest 2026’

YFN Lucci performed a mixture of his classics and new joints. The Atlanta rapper hit the stage in Broward County for the third time since he was released from prison last year. He delivered songs like "Everyday We Lit" and "Key To The Streets" before getting into cuts from his ALREADY LEGEND album. At one point during his set, Lucci brought out YKNIECE to perform her verse on Belly Gang Kushington's "Friend Do."



Kodak Black pulled up to the stage to perform fan favorites from "Skrilla" to "ZEZE." He arrived with a pair of exotic dancers from Booby Trap On The River, who worked the poles and twerked on the floor as 'Yak performed. Toward the end of his set, he paid homage to the late XXXTentacion while performing "Roll In Peace."



Lil Baby closed out the show with an array of his bangers from his extensive catalog. The Atlanta native performed songs like "In A Minute," "Drip Too Hard," and "Dead Fresh" from his upcoming album. Midway through his set, Baby brought out 42 Dugg to perform their hits like "We Paid."

