Lil Baby, Yung Miami, Kodak Black & More Perform At ‘Fall Fest 2026’
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2026
Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Yung Miami were just a few of the artists who shut it down at Fall Fest 2026.
On Saturday, September 5, 100K Management, Gleeful, IB Da King, and the MAC Agency held their inaugural Fall Fest at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Hosted by BenDaDonnn, the concert featured performances by YKNIECE, 1900Rugrat, Nino Paid, Big Larue, Rob 49, and more.
“Fall Fest was an incredible night, and we’re proud of how everything came together," Walt MrSurge of 100K Management tells iHeartRadio. "From the energy of the crowd to the performances from each artist, the show delivered the type of experience we envisioned when we started putting this event together."
"Seeing thousands of people come out and enjoy themselves made all of the hard work behind the scenes worth it," he added.
Yung Miami returned to South Florida to perform some of her biggest bangers, from her time as part of the City Girls to her latest top-charting hit "Spend Dat." While performing her summer anthem, Caresha and her dancers pulled cash out of Goyard bags and tossed it in the air. Her young daughter and nephew also joined her and danced to the song with her.
YFN Lucci performed a mixture of his classics and new joints. The Atlanta rapper hit the stage in Broward County for the third time since he was released from prison last year. He delivered songs like "Everyday We Lit" and "Key To The Streets" before getting into cuts from his ALREADY LEGEND album. At one point during his set, Lucci brought out YKNIECE to perform her verse on Belly Gang Kushington's "Friend Do."
Kodak Black pulled up to the stage to perform fan favorites from "Skrilla" to "ZEZE." He arrived with a pair of exotic dancers from Booby Trap On The River, who worked the poles and twerked on the floor as 'Yak performed. Toward the end of his set, he paid homage to the late XXXTentacion while performing "Roll In Peace."
Lil Baby closed out the show with an array of his bangers from his extensive catalog. The Atlanta native performed songs like "In A Minute," "Drip Too Hard," and "Dead Fresh" from his upcoming album. Midway through his set, Baby brought out 42 Dugg to perform their hits like "We Paid."
Baby and Dugg's performance went down just days after footage of them working together in the studio with Travis Scott and James Harden spread online. Fans in the comment sections were hype to see Dugg and Baby making new music while Scott sat in the engineer's chair. The crowd inside the Amerant Bank Arena matched that same energy as both artists performed together.
"Moving forward, our goal is to continue growing the Fest into something people look forward to annually," Walt says. "We learned a lot from this year’s show, and we’re already thinking about how we can make the next one even bigger — from the lineup and production to the overall fan experience. This is only the beginning for Fall Fest as the Ev3rythang Fest brand continues to grow, we’re excited about what we’re building.”
Check out more scenes from Fall Fest 2026 below.