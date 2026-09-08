Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Asks Trump For Pardon

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

US-CRIME-TRIAL-CLANCY
Photo: GREG DERR / AFP / Getty Images

In a recent development, Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has publicly requested a pardon from President Donald Trump. Reddington made this appeal during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday (September 8), following a mistrial in Clancy's triple murder case. Clancy, who admitted to killing her three children in 2023, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The mistrial was declared after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Reddington addressed President Trump directly, stating, "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady—the type of person she is and what she's been through—and consider a pardon." He argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was adversely affected by prescribed medication. Reddington claimed that Clancy sought help from various sources, but was turned away by Women and Infants Hospital in Rhode Island due to her medication.

President Trump, when asked about the case last week, remarked that Clancy did "a horrible, horrible thing" and indicated that "there'll be a price" to pay. The case has drawn significant attention, and Clancy's legal team is hoping for a favorable response from the president.

For more details on the case, you can read the full coverage on Fox Kansas and NBC 24.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices