Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Asks Trump For Pardon

In a recent development, Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has publicly requested a pardon from President Donald Trump. Reddington made this appeal during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday (September 8), following a mistrial in Clancy's triple murder case. Clancy, who admitted to killing her three children in 2023, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The mistrial was declared after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Reddington addressed President Trump directly, stating, "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady—the type of person she is and what she's been through—and consider a pardon." He argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was adversely affected by prescribed medication. Reddington claimed that Clancy sought help from various sources, but was turned away by Women and Infants Hospital in Rhode Island due to her medication.

President Trump, when asked about the case last week, remarked that Clancy did "a horrible, horrible thing" and indicated that "there'll be a price" to pay. The case has drawn significant attention, and Clancy's legal team is hoping for a favorable response from the president.

For more details on the case, you can read the full coverage on Fox Kansas and NBC 24.