Ohtani Shut Down From Pitching

Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way star Shohei Ohtani announced on Monday (September 7) that he will no longer pitch for the remainder of the season. The 32-year-old has been dealing with multiple injuries, including biceps, knee, and neck issues, which have been aggravated by his attempts to return to the mound. Ohtani will now focus on enhancing the Dodgers' offense as the designated hitter from the leadoff spot.

Ohtani's decision comes after a challenging period of injuries that have limited his ability to contribute as a pitcher. Despite these setbacks, he remains a key player for the Dodgers, known for his impressive hitting skills. Ohtani's performance as a designated hitter is expected to boost the team's offensive capabilities as they approach the postseason.

The Dodgers are hopeful that Ohtani can still play a crucial role in their lineup, even if he is unable to pitch. His contributions at the plate will be vital as the team aims for a strong finish to the season.